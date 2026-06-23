Willy Adames And Giants Take On Athletics On June 23

Adames is hitting for a .223 BA, .266 OBP and .420 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 37 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Aaron Civale (5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.

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