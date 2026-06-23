Willy Adames And Giants Take On Athletics On June 23
Willy Adames and the San Francisco Giants will face the Athletics at Oracle Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Adames has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Adames is hitting for a .223 BA, .266 OBP and .420 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .686 and he has scored 37 runs. In 319 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.
Aaron Civale (5-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 13th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.