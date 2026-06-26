Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Yankees On June 26

Contreras is hitting for a .276 BA, .371 OBP and .513 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .883, which ranks 19th in MLB, and he has scored 38 runs. In 321 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Will Warren gets the start for the Yankees, his 16th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.45 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched.

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