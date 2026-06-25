Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Yankees On June 25
Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will take on the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .280 BA, .375 OBP and .520 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.
Cam Schlittler gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 1.71 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.