Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Yankees On June 25

Contreras is hitting for a .280 BA, .375 OBP and .520 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .896, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 317 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Rockies.

Cam Schlittler gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 1.71 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.