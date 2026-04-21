Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Yankees On April 21

Contreras is hitting for a .274 BA, .404 OBP and .466 SLG with a 28.1% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .870 and he has scored 10 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.

Luis Gil (0-1) takes the mound for the Yankees to make his third start this season.

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