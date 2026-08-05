Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play White Sox On Aug. 5

Contreras is hitting for a .286 BA, .393 OBP and .539 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 57 runs. In 428 plate appearances, he has hit 23 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs (15th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) in his last game against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Sean Burke (7-5) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.04 ERA and 140 strikeouts through 124 1/3 innings pitched.

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