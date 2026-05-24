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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Twins On May 24

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Contreras has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .276 BA, .374 OBP and .506 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 24 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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