Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Twins On May 24

Contreras is hitting for a .276 BA, .374 OBP and .506 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 24 runs. In 206 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Twins.

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.63 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

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