Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Twins On May 23

Contreras is hitting for a .269 BA, .366 OBP and .503 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 23 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Taj Bradley gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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