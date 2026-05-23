Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Twins On May 23
Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park, on Saturday, May 23 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .269 BA, .366 OBP and .503 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 23 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 31 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Taj Bradley gets the start for the Twins, his ninth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.