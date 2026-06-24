Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Rockies On June 24

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .377 OBP and .521 SLG with a 25.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 37 runs. In 313 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 45 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 14th of the season. He is 1-7 with a 7.36 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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