Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Rockies On June 22
Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, June 22 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Contreras has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .282 BA, .378 OBP and .525 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.
Ryan Feltner (2-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.