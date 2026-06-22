Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Rockies On June 22

Contreras is hitting for a .282 BA, .378 OBP and .525 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .903, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Ryan Feltner (2-2) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 5.05 ERA in 41 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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