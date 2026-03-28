Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Reds On March 28

Contreras had a .257 BA, .344 OBP and .447 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .791 and he scored 70 runs. In 563 plate appearances, he hit 20 home runs and drove in 80 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Reds.

Brady Singer will start for the Reds, his first of the season.

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