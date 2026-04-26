Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Orioles On April 26
Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, April 26 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Contreras has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .250 BA, .369 OBP and .435 SLG with a 29.7% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 12 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Orioles.
Kyle Bradish (1-2 with a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.