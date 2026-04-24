Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Orioles On April 24

Contreras is hitting for a .250 BA, .376 OBP and .417 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 10 runs. In 101 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

The Orioles will send Brandon Young (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.