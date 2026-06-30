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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Nationals On June 30

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will square off against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, June 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +480 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .282 BA, .376 OBP and .533 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 41 runs. In 335 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 53 runs (15th in MLB). In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Cade Cavalli (4-4) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA and 89 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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