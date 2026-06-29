Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Nationals On June 29

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .375 OBP and .523 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .898, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 40 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 50 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Miles Mikolas (2-6) takes the mound for the Nationals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.24 ERA in 77 1/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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