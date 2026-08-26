Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Marlins On Aug. 26

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .390 OBP and .526 SLG with a 24.8% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .916, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 501 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 78 runs (17th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Ryan Gusto (0-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.37 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.