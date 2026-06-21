Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Mariners On June 21

Contreras is hitting for a .286 BA, .383 OBP and .533 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .917, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 36 runs. In 300 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 44 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Logan Gilbert (5-4) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.43 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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