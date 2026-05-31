Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Guardians On May 31

Contreras is hitting for a .286 BA, .384 OBP and .505 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .889, which ranks 18th in MLB, and he has scored 26 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (0-7) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.57 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.