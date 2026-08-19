Willson Contreras And Red Sox Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 19

Contreras is hitting for a .283 BA, .393 OBP and .535 SLG with a 25.3% strikeout rate and an 11.2% walk rate. His OPS is .929, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 63 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (19th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (7-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 13th of the season.

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