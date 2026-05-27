Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Braves On May 27

Contreras is hitting for a .286 BA, .379 OBP and .522 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .900, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Bryce Elder (4-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 1.97 ERA in 68 2/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.

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