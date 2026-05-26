Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Braves On May 26

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .376 OBP and .522 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs (17th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.