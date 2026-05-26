FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Take On Braves On May 26

Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will take on the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Contreras has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .281 BA, .376 OBP and .522 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .899, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 25 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 33 runs (17th in MLB). He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Boston Red SoxRecent Boston Red Sox Player News

View All Boston Red Sox Player News