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Willson Contreras
Boston Red Sox

Willson Contreras

Boston Red Sox • #40 C

Willson Contreras And Red Sox Face Blue Jays On April 29

Willson Contreras and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 29 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Contreras has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Contreras is hitting for a .252 BA, .371 OBP and .456 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored 15 runs. In 124 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Eric Lauer (1-3 with a 6.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willson Contreras

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