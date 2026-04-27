Willson Contreras And Red Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 27
Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, April 27 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Contreras has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .253 BA, .374 OBP and .463 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .837 and he has scored 13 runs. In 115 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Orioles.
Dylan Cease makes the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.