William Contreras And Brewers Take On Reds On June 23

Contreras is hitting for a .295 BA, .357 OBP and .413 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 43 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 46 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Reds.

Nick Lodolo (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his ninth start of the season. He has a 6.12 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.

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