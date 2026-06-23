William Contreras And Brewers Take On Reds On June 23
William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, June 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Contreras has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Contreras is hitting for a .295 BA, .357 OBP and .413 SLG with a 12.4% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .769 and he has scored 43 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 46 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Reds.
Nick Lodolo (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his ninth start of the season. He has a 6.12 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.