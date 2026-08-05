William Contreras And Brewers Play Pirates On Aug. 5

Contreras is hitting for a .270 BA, .333 OBP and .391 SLG with a 14.2% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 54 runs. In 450 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 57 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last game against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (9-9 with a 3.90 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 124 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Pirates, his 24th of the season.

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