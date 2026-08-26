William Contreras And Brewers Take On Mets On Aug. 26

Contreras is hitting for a .271 BA, .342 OBP and .397 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 65 runs. In 527 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 65 runs. In his most recent appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles) against the Mets.

Robert Stock (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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