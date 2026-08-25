William Contreras And Brewers Face Mets On Aug. 25

Contreras is hitting for a .267 BA, .337 OBP and .390 SLG with a 13.6% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 63 runs. In 522 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 65 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Zach Thornton makes the start for the Mets, his 10th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.04 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.

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