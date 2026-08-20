William Contreras And Brewers Square Off Against Mariners On Aug. 20

Contreras is hitting for a .257 BA, .330 OBP and .381 SLG with a 13.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 62 runs. In 509 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 63 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

George Kirby (8-9 with a 3.89 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.