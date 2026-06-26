William Contreras And Brewers Take On Cubs On June 26

Contreras is hitting for a .302 BA, .365 OBP and .427 SLG with a 13% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 45 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 48 runs. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) in his previous appearance against the Reds.

Colin Rea gets the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.99 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 79 1/3 innings pitched.

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