Willi Castro And Rockies Take On Marlins On March 29

Castro had a .226 BA, .313 OBP and .366 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .679 and he scored 58 runs. In 454 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 33 runs. Castro recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.

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