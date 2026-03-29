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Willi Castro
Colorado Rockies

Willi Castro

Colorado Rockies • #3 2B

Willi Castro And Rockies Take On Marlins On March 29

Willi Castro and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Castro has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Castro had a .226 BA, .313 OBP and .366 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .679 and he scored 58 runs. In 454 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 33 runs. Castro recorded 10 steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer starts for the first time this season for the Marlins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Willi Castro

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