Willi Castro And Rockies Play Dodgers On Aug. 19

Castro is hitting for a .265 BA, .336 OBP and .426 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 60 runs. In 429 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Castro has recorded nine steals on 13 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Roki Sasaki makes the start for the Dodgers, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.46 ERA and 108 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.