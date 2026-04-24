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Will Warren
New York Yankees

Will Warren

New York Yankees • #29 SP

Will Warren And Yankees Play Astros On April 24

Will Warren will get the start for his New York Yankees against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Friday, April 24 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Warren has +124 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Warren is 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Warren

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