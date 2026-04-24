Will Warren And Yankees Play Astros On April 24

Warren is 2-0 with a 2.49 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed seven innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Astros are averaging 5.3 runs per game this season, with 3.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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