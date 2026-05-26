Will Smith And Dodgers Play Rockies On May 26

Smith is hitting for a .242 BA, .318 OBP and .342 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 18 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-5 with a 7.04 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.