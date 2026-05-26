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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Play Rockies On May 26

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 26 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .242 BA, .318 OBP and .342 SLG with a 16.5% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .660 and he has scored 18 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-5 with a 7.04 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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