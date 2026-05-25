Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On May 25

Smith is hitting for a .247 BA, .319 OBP and .349 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 17 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tanner Gordon will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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