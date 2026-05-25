Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On May 25
Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, May 25 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Smith is hitting for a .247 BA, .319 OBP and .349 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 17 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Tanner Gordon will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.