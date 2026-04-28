Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Marlins On April 28

Smith is hitting for a .250 BA, .319 OBP and .369 SLG with a 17% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 11 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.67 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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