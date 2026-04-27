Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Marlins On April 27

Smith is hitting for a .266 BA, .337 OBP and .392 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 11 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Chris Paddack gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.37 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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