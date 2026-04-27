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Will Smith
Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith

Los Angeles Dodgers • #16 C

Will Smith And Dodgers Square Off Against Marlins On April 27

Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, April 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Smith has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Smith is hitting for a .266 BA, .337 OBP and .392 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 11 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Chris Paddack gets the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.37 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Will Smith

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