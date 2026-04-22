Will Smith And Dodgers Play Giants On April 22

Smith is hitting for a .278 BA, .346 OBP and .375 SLG with a 17.3% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .721 and he has scored 10 runs. In 81 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle (0-3) takes the mound for the Giants in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.23 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 21 strikeouts.

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