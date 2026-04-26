Will Smith And Dodgers Take On Cubs On April 26

Smith is hitting for a .266 BA, .337 OBP and .392 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 11 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga makes the start for the Cubs, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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