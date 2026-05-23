Will Smith And Dodgers Face Brewers On May 23

Smith is hitting for a .246 BA, .317 OBP and .352 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .669 and he has scored 16 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 19 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

The Brewers will look to Robert Gasser (0-0) in his second start of the season.

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