Will Benson And Reds Take On Rockies On April 30

Benson is hitting for a .184 BA, .326 OBP and .342 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 17.4% walk rate. His OPS is .668 and he has scored four runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rockies.

Michael Lorenzen (2-2 with a 5.97 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.