Will Benson And Reds Square Off Against Red Sox On March 28

Benson had a .226 BA, .273 OBP and .435 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .708 and he scored 31 runs. In 253 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs and drove in 41 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Red Sox.

Sonny Gray will make his first start of the season for the Red Sox.

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