Will Benson And Reds Face Cardinals On May 23

Benson is hitting for a .171 BA, .315 OBP and .303 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 16.1% walk rate. His OPS is .618 and he has scored 10 runs. In 93 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Kyle Leahy (5-3) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.94 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.