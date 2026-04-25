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Weston Wilson
Baltimore Orioles

Weston Wilson

Baltimore Orioles • #32 LF

Weston Wilson And Orioles Square Off Against Red Sox On April 25

Weston Wilson and his Baltimore Orioles will take on the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Saturday, April 25 at 12:05 p.m. ET. Wilson has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Wilson had a .198 BA, .282 OBP and .369 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .652 and he scored 15 runs. In 125 plate appearances, he hit five home runs and drove in 17 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Royals.

Garrett Crochet (2-3 with a 7.88 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Weston Wilson

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