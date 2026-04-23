FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Rockies On April 23

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Buehler is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

San Diego PadresRecent San Diego Padres Player News

View All San Diego Padres Player News