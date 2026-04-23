Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Rockies On April 23
Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 3:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Buehler is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.