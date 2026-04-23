Walker Buehler And Padres Take On Rockies On April 23

Buehler is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.