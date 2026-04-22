Walker Buehler And Padres Play Rockies On April 22

Buehler is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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