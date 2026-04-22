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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Play Rockies On April 22

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Wednesday, April 22 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has +118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Buehler is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Rockies are averaging 3.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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