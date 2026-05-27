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Walker Buehler
San Diego Padres

Walker Buehler

San Diego Padres • #10 RP

Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Phillies On May 27

Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Buehler has +126 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Buehler is 3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walker Buehler

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