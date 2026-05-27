Walker Buehler And Padres Square Off Against Phillies On May 27

Buehler is 3-2 with a 5.05 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw five innings against the Athletics, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Phillies are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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