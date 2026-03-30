Walker Buehler And Padres Face Giants On March 30
Walker Buehler will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park, on Monday, March 30 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Buehler has -136 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Buehler went 10-7 with a 4.93 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched last season.
The Giants averaged 4.4 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.