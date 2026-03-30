Walker Buehler And Padres Face Giants On March 30

Buehler went 10-7 with a 4.93 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched last season.

The Giants averaged 4.4 runs per game last season, while collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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