Walker Buehler And Padres Face Dodgers On June 26

Buehler is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.