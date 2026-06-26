Walker Buehler And Padres Face Dodgers On June 26
Walker Buehler will get the start for the San Diego Padres against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, on Friday, June 26 at 9:45 p.m. ET. Buehler has +136 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Buehler is 4-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
The Dodgers are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.