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Walbert Urena
Los Angeles Angels

Walbert Urena

Los Angeles Angels • #57 SP

Walbert Urena And Angels Play Rays On May 29

Walbert Urena will get the start for his Los Angeles Angels against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, on Friday, May 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Urena has -144 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Urena is 2-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Walbert Urena

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