Walbert Urena And Angels Play Rays On May 29

Urena is 2-4 with a 2.58 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Rays are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.4 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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