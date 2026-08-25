Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 25

Guerrero is hitting for a .262 BA, .335 OBP and .353 SLG with a 13.1% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 62 runs. In 495 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 46 runs. Guerrero has recorded seven steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Seth Lugo makes the start for the Royals, his 27th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 4.71 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings pitched.

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