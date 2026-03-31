Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rockies On March 31

Guerrero had a .292 BA, .381 OBP and .467 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .848, which ranked 19th in MLB, and he scored 96 runs. In 680 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 84 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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