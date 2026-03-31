Vladimir Guerrero Jr. And Blue Jays Square Off Against Rockies On March 31
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Colorado Rockies at Rogers Centre, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Guerrero has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Guerrero had a .292 BA, .381 OBP and .467 SLG with a 13.8% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .848, which ranked 19th in MLB, and he scored 96 runs. In 680 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 84 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Rockies.
Ryan Feltner will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.